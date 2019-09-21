Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: May be done for season
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Gallen may not pitch again this season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Lovullo said Gallen's scheduled start Saturday is being skipped in favor of Luke Weaver (elbow) returning from the injured list and then acknowledged it is possible Gallen will not pitch again this season. The rookie right-hander has thrown a career-high 171.1 innings combined between the majors and minors, so the team was already thinking about capping his season. Earlier this month, Lovullo indicated that Gallen would be used as long as the playoffs were a possibility; Arizona entered play Friday technically still alive for a postseason spot, albeit facing long odds. Gallen is expected to claim one of Arizona's rotation spots in 2020.
