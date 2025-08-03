Gallen (8-12) allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Athletics.

Gallen was able to scatter six singles and three doubles, and only Tyler Soderstrom's two-run double in the third inning put any damage on the right-hander's line. Gallen had mixed results with a 5.10 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 30 innings over five starts in July, but August is off to a better start for him. Overall, he's at a 5.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 124:47 K:BB through 133 innings through 23 starts, numbers that may have suppressed his trade value, ultimately allowing him to stick with Arizona after the deadline. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies.