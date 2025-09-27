Gallen (13-15) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Friday.

A Fernando Tatis grand slam in the fourth inning flipped this game in the Padres' favor. Gallen was pushed back a day after dealing with fatigue stemming from an illness in recent weeks, but his final start of 2025 was reflective of his year as a whole. The right-hander finished the season at a career-worst 4.83 ERA while adding a 1.26 WHIP and 175:66 K:BB over 192 innings through 33 starts. He also gave up a career-high 31 homers, which is an area the 30-year-old will need to improve in if he is to get back on track in 2026.