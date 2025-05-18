Gallen allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Saturday.

Gallen fell behind early, as a pair of Rockies homers resulted in three first-inning runs. The right-hander went on two give up two more long balls before his outing came to an end, though an explosive Arizona offense saved Gallen from taking a second straight loss. Gallen has had an up-and-down season so far -- he's collected four quality starts but has also surrendered four or more runs in five different outings. Overall, he's pitched to an uncharacteristically poor 5.14 ERA, which is on pace to be the worst mark of his career by a wide margin.