Gallen (4-2) lasted just 1.2 innings in a loss to the Phillies on Friday, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits, while striking out two and walking one.

This was a rough outing for Gallen, surrendering multiple runs for the fourth game in a row. He was pulled in the second inning after throwing 66 pitches. Although his season ERA sits at 2.95, Gallen's ERA in June is 7.04. The righty will have to make some adjustments to bounce back in his next appearance.