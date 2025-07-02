Gallen (6-9) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Gallen had allowed at least four runs in eight of his previous nine starts, pitching to a 6.97 ERA in that span. He was much better Tuesday, overcoming a shaky second inning to put together one of his best starts of the season. Gallen's extended slump is still evident in his 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 98:42 K:BB through 104 innings, but he could turn things around, as those ratios are the worst of his career. The right-hander will look to build some positive momentum in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend at home versus the Royals.