Gallen did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits over seven innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Gallen was perfect through five innings before surrendering a solo home run to Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander was again victimized by the long ball in the seventh, this time coming off the bat of Matt Olsen for a two-run shot as Atlanta fought its way back. Gallen has now allowed at least three runs in four of his last five starts, going 2-2 over that stretch. He's also surrendered at least one home run in each of those four outings. .