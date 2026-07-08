Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Takes fourth straight defeat

Gallen (3-9) took the loss against San Diego on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Gallen was knocked around in the first frame, with Jake Cronenworth's three-run homer capping a four-run Padres outburst. The veteran hurler settled down from there and was even able to give Arizona six frames, but the early damage was enough to send him to a fourth consecutive loss. Gallen has given up a total of 24 earned runs across 22.1 innings during the losing streak, pushing his season ERA up to an ugly 6.34 -- dead last among qualified starters in MLB. Gallen's 1.56 WHIP is also worst in the league, and things don't figure to get easier for him his next time out, as he's lined up for a tough road matchup against the Dodgers.