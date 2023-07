Gallen will start for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game versus the American League, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It will be Gallen squaring off against Gerrit Cole (at least for the first inning or two) in the Midsummer Classic. Gallen is manager Rob Thomson's pick after he won 11 games while posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 125:23 K:BB over 118.1 innings covering 19 starts for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.