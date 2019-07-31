Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Traded to Arizona
Gallen was traded from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday for Jazz Chisholm, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
This deal came out of nowhere, with the Marlins dealing from their underrated starting pitching depth for a high-upside shortstop prospect. Gallen gets a downgrade in his home ballpark, and will now have to pitch in Coors Field and against the Dodgers more than he would have with Miami. However, at least he stays in the National League and is on a more competitive ball club. Gallen has a 2.72 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 36.1 innings (seven starts) in the big leagues.
