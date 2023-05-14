Gallen (6-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 7.2 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Gallen had another excellent start in his longest outing of the year. He threw 66 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to earning his sixth win in his last seven starts. After a shaky first two starts of the year, Gallen has rebounded to his full potential. He has a 2.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 70:8 K:BB across 57.1 innings through nine outings overall. The Arizona ace is projected to make his next start on the road in Pittsburgh.