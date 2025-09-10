Gallen (11-14) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Gallen had shaky command in the first inning and served up a three-run home run to Willy Adames. He mostly settled in after that but didn't get enough run support to overcome the early misstep. This was his longest start since he tossed seven innings against the Giants on July 1. Gallen is now at a 4.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 157:60 K:BB through 174.2 innings over 30 starts. He's now up to 28 homers allowed this year, though he's gotten that issue largely under control with just five of those long balls coming over his last nine outings. Gallen is projected to make his next start in a rematch at home versus the Giants early next week.