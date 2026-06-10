Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Yields four runs in no-decision

Gallen did not factor into Tuesday's decision against Miami. He allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.1 innings.

It was the second-straight start that Gallen gave up nine hits and for the third time this season. He's also given up at least four earned runs in three consecutive outings and in six of his last eight starts. Over 69.2 innings, the veteran right-hander has a 5.43 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, both of which are worst in the National League among qualified starters in 2026. Gallen's next start is slated for this weekend on the road against the Reds.