Gallen (9-13) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings to take the loss versus the Guardians on Monday.

Gallen has recorded a quality start in three of his four outings in August, though his effort Monday wasn't enough to get a win. He allowed a solo home run to C.J. Kayfus in the second inning and gave up a two-run blast to Brayan Rocchio in the fifth, making this the first time in five starts Gallen has given up multiple homers. The veteran right-hander is now at a 5.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 134:52 K:BB through 150 innings over 26 starts this season. Gallen is projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.