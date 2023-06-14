Davies (1-2) took the loss against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out four.

Davies sandwiched in a clean second inning between giving up four runs in the first and another two in the third. It was his shortest outing of the year and his second time giving up at least four runs through six starts. He's struck out more than four batters just once thus far and has allowed multiple walks on four different occasions. For the year, Davies sits at an unsightly 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 28 innings. His next start projects to be over the weekend against the Guardians.