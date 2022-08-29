Davies gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a 3-2 win over the White Sox on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.
Davies held his own in a road appearance against the White Sox and left the game an out short of a quality start. Davies had pitched five scoreless frames to open the contest but was given the hook by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo after allowing a couple of runs to score on a sacrifice fly and infield single in the sixth. Davies has a K:BB of 80:38 in 108.1 innings this season and is stuck at only two wins despite making 21 starts. He will look for win number three his next expected time out against the Brewers.
