Davies (back) is on track to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Reno, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Davis worked a successful simulated game over the weekend and is slated for one final bullpen session Tuesday before he heads to the farm for what would be his first live appearance since June 23. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted a rough 7.38 ERA across 12 major-league starts this season, but the quickly-sinking Diamondbacks could sure use him back to at least eat some innings.