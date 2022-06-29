Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Davies presumably sustained the injury Saturday during his last start, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over five innings. It's unclear exactly how long the 29-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to return from the injured list July 11.