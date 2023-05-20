Davies (oblique) is scheduled for his first rehab start Saturday for Double-A Amarillo, the Arizona Republic reports.
Davis has thrown bullpen sessions and in extended spring training on the road to recovery from the injury he suffered April 8. The Diamondbacks will evaluate him following Saturday's outing to determine if he'll need another rehab start before being activated from the injured list.
