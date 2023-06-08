Davies (1-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against the Nationals. He struck out eight.

Davies finished with season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts during his first win of the year. The right-hander has made three starts since being reinstated from the injured list at the end of May, posting a 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB during that stretch. It's a limited sample size (five starts), but Davies is putting up similar numbers as last year when he finished with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 102:52 K:BB over 27 appearances (134.1 innings).