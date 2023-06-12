Kolarek allowed one hit and struck out two batters over 1.1 scoreless innings against Philadelphia on Sunday.

In his first appearance of the campaign, Kolarek gave up a run-scoring single to the first batter he faced before retiring four straight Phillies. The southpaw was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day and figures to fill a low-leverage role for Los Angeles while he's up with the big club. Kolarek spent most of last season in the minors, but he's had success with the Dodgers in the past, as he posted a minuscule 0.95 ERA and 0.79 WHIP over 19 innings with the team in 2020.