The Dodgers designated Diaz for assignment Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Diaz lost his 40-man roster spot to make room for Ben Rortvedt, who was selected by the Dodgers Thursday as Will Smith battles a hand injury. Diaz had a 4.15 ERA across 8.1 innings with the Dodgers since making his team debut July 22. He also had a 8.10 ERA across 10 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City since being dealt by the Reds at the end of May.