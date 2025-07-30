Diaz (1-0) earned the win over Cincinnati on Tuesday, needed just eight pitches to complete 1.1 perfect innings.

Diaz got the call against his former team with two outs in the seventh inning of a 4-4 game. He inherited the speedy Elly De La Cruz at second base, but Diaz needed just two pitches to get Austin Hays to ground out. The righty reliever returned for the eighth and retired the side in order on just six pitches, then moved into position for the win as a result of Los Angeles scoring in the top of the ninth. Diaz was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in late May after a rough start to the campaign that resulted in a demotion to the minors. Since joining Los Angeles, he's gotten into three games, tossing 3.1scoreless frames with two punchouts and no walks.