Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Jackson was up in the majors for a few days in late April but didn't see game action, and he'll rejoin the big-league league club Sunday. The 26-year-old has started in all 16 of his outings at Triple-A this year and has a 5.20 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 59:48 K:BB across 55.1 innings. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, manager Dave Roberts suggested that Jackson is a candidate to start Wednesday's home game against the Twins. However, he should work as a multi-inning relief option if the Dodgers turn to a different starter for Wednesday's matchup.