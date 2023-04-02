Jackson earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over three scoreless innings.

The Dodgers carried an 8-1 lead into the seventh inning, and with starter Clayton Kershaw having breezed through six frames on 76 pitches, manager Dave Roberts opted to turn the ball over to Jackson. The right-handed hurler refused to let Arizona get back into the game, giving up just one hit over his three frames. Jackson is not expected to see frequent closing opportunities, so fantasy managers don't need to seek him out on the waiver wire despite the fact that he earned the Dodgers' first save of the season.