Jackson was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jackson was called up twice by the Dodgers previously this season but didn't make an appearance on either occasion. In 19 starts and two relief appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma this season, he's struggled to a 5.00 ERA and a 17.2 percent walk rate, so he'll likely be limited to low-leverage work during his time with the team. Blake Treinen (shoulder) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.