site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-andre-jackson-recalled-by-dodgers-855000 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Recalled by Dodgers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jackson was recalled by the Dodgers on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Jackson will be spending his third separate stint on the active roster in September alone. He was most recently demoted Tuesday but is needed again after Dustin May (back) landed on the injured list.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read