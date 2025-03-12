Pages may begin the season as the Dodgers' starting center fielder following Hyeseong Kim's option to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Pages didn't have an outstanding spring, slashing just .214/.313/.321 with four RBI and three runs scored across 32 plate appearances. However, the demotion of Kim to Triple-A could force Tommy Edman to move to second base, which would leave Pages as the best remaining option to cover center field. Another possibility would be allowing Miguel Rojas to take over as the Dodgers' primary second baseman while Edman remains in the outfield and Pages on the bench, though manager Dave Roberts hasn't tipped his hand as to what his preferred defensive alignment is.