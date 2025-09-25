Pages went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4, extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Pages gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run blast to left-center field. It was his 26th long ball this season -- twice as many as he hit last year as a rookie. Pages also has 84 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a .276/.316/.465 slash line over 152 games as he's settled into a reliable everyday outfielder for the Dodgers.