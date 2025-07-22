Pages went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

Pages bolstered the Dodgers' lead with a seventh-inning blast, his first since July 2. Over the 13 games between homers, he hit .208 with just one double and one RBI, though that downturn is part of a larger slump for the Dodgers as a whole. The outfielder still has a .282/.321/.479 slash line with 18 homers, 60 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases across 97 games, so there's no reason to think his playing time is at risk.