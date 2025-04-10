Pages went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 6-5 win against Washington.

Pages' long ball came at a crucial point in the contest, as his seventh-inning solo shot tied the game 5-5. It was the second homer in as many days for the second-year outfielder, who did not go deep in any of his first 11 contests of the campaign. Pages is still slashing a meager .171/.306/.341 on the season, but he's gone 4-for-11 with the pair of home runs over his past three games.