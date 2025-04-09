Pages went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Nationals in Tuesday's loss.

Pages was the only Dodgers player with multiple hits in the defeat, and he accounted for one of the team's two runs with a solo blast in the fifth inning. It's been a rough start to the campaign for the young outfielder -- even after Tuesday's solid performance, Pages is slashing a paltry .162/.311/.270. He's also had his share of defensive struggles in the outfield, but Los Angeles has mostly stuck with Pages, as he's appeared in 12 of the team's 13 games so far.