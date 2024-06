Pages went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

Pages singled in his second at-bat before taking Michael Lorenzen deep for a solo shot in the seventh, giving the outfielder his second multi-hit performance in his last three games. He's now batting .378 in June with two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored. Pages has also walked seven times already this month after drawing just four free passes through all of May.