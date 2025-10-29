Pages is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 5 of the World Series against the Blue Jays, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pages is just 4-for-50 with a 0:11 BB:K in 14 games this postseason, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has finally elected to remove the struggling 24-year-old from the batting order. Enrique Hernandez will slide over to center field, while Alex Call is entering the lineup in left field.