Dodgers' Andy Pages: Lifts homer in win

Pages went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Pages gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead early with his first-inning blast. He had gone eight games without a homer entering Saturday, and he's also gone nine contests and counting since his last multi-hit effort, though he's hit safely in seven of those games. The outfielder is up to 14 homers, 53 RBI, 38 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 15 doubles and a triple while batting .283 with an .852 OPS through 65 games this year.