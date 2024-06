Pages went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Pages hit one of Los Angeles' two homers off rookie phenom Paul Skenes, launching a solo shot in the fifth inning. It was the first homer for Pages over his past 13 games and his sixth overall this season. Despite the lack of power recently, the rookie outfielder has been swinging a hot bat, collecting four multi-hit efforts over his past seven contests and slashing .500/.522/.682 during that span.