The Dodgers promoted Pages from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Pages and fellow outfield prospect Jonny DeLuca both made the jump to Triple-A on Tuesday, with Oklahoma City placing Bradley Zimmer on the development list and releasing Ben DeLuzio to open up roster spots for the two new arrivals. In his Oklahoma City debut, Pages started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the team's 4-3 win over Sugar Land. The 22-year-old received the bump up to Oklahoma City after getting on base at a .430 clip while chipping in 15 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases over 142 plate appearances at Tulsa.