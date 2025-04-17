Pages went 2-for-3 with a run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 victory versus Colorado.

Pages knocked in a pair of runs with a first-inning single and added another RBI on a single in the fifth. The second-year outfielder had been in need of a big performance, as he came into Wednesday in a 1-for-12 drought at the plate over his previous four games. Pages is still batting a meager .175 on the season, though the Dodgers have practiced patience with him, giving him a near-everyday spot in the lineup.