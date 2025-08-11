Pages went 1-for-3 with two walks and one stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Pages has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-20 (.350) in that span. He's also picked up three steals over his last seven contests, which has partially helped to make up for an ongoing 16-game homer drought. The outfielder has been steady enough at the plate to avoid losing playing time despite the drop in power. For the season, he has a .278/.320/.463 slash line, 19 homers, 11 steals, 68 RBI and 52 runs scored over 114 contests.