Pages went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Tuesday's 11-9 win over the Rockies.

Pages got the Dodgers on the board with his second-inning blast. The rookie outfielder has gone 5-for-21 with two homers over his last six contests, and he continues to see steady playing time in center field. Pages is up to a .262/.318/.426 slash line with eight long balls, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored, one stolen base and nine doubles through 55 games.