Dodgers' Andy Pages: Tallies three hits Tuesday

Pages went 3-for-5 with a walk, three runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-3 victory versus Minnesota.

Pages was one of six Dodgers with multiple hits in the offensive onslaught, and he reached base four times in total. The outfielder was in need of a positive offensive performance, as he entered the game batting just .146 (6-for-41) with 12 strikeouts over his past 10 contests. Pages is nonetheless putting together a career-best campaign, slashing .269/.320/.481 with 15 home runs, 46 runs, 58 RBI and seven stolen bases through 338 plate appearances.