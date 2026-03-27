Pages went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in an 8-2 win against the Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles was trailing 2-0 before Pages turned the game upside-down with his three-run blast off Zac Gallen in the fifth inning. The homer gave Pages a promising start to the season following a 2025 campaign during which he broke through with a .774 OPS, 27 home runs, 86 RBI and 14 stolen bases across 156 regular-season games. Pages is firmly entrenched as the Dodgers' primary center fielder, and he should have plenty of chances to produce amidst a loaded Los Angeles lineup.