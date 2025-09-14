Rortvedt will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Rortvedt will pick up his fourth consecutive start and looks poised to serve as the Dodgers' primary backstop until Los Angeles gets one of Will Smith (hand) or Dalton Rushing (shin) back from the injured list. Since being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 4, Rortvedt has gone 7-for-22 (.318 average) with two doubles, one walk, five runs and two RBI in eight games.