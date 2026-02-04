Snell could begin the season on the injured list due to lingering shoulder issues, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell missed most of the first four months of last season with left shoulder inflammation. He pitched well down the stretch of the regular season and in the first three rounds of the playoffs before stumbling in the World Series. Snell remains hopeful of being ready for Opening Day, and if he does require an IL stint it seems it would be more about preserving him over the long haul rather than the southpaw actually being injured. The Dodgers are likely to deploy a six-man rotation again and have the depth to slow-play Snell, if that's the route they decide to take.