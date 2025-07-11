Snell (shoulder) completed two shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out four in a rehab start with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

In his first rehab outing as he works his way back from shoulder inflammation, Snell threw 31 pitches (23 strikes). The expectation is that he will require three or four total outings in the minors prior to being activated from the 60-day injured list, so the left-hander appears on track for a return in late July or early August.