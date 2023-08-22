Treinen (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Treinen has been sidelined all year following offseason shoulder surgery, but he's on the right track now with a return to live appearances in the ACL. In his rehab debut Tuesday, he retired the side in order on two strikeouts and a flyout. The veteran reliever could become an option for the Dodgers' bullpen sometime around early-to-mid September if he continues to prove his health and effectiveness on the farm.
