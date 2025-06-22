Treinen (forearm) has advanced to using his entire pitch mix during his throwing progression, per MLB.com.

Treinen resumed playing catch in mid-May, and then began throwing bullpens in early June. The right-handed reliever recently became eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL, but he probably won't return to the Dodgers' bullpen until at least early July. Trienen will likely be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to face big-league pitching again.