Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Treinen (shoulder) remains a "long shot" to pitch in the majors this year, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Treinen made his minor-league rehab debut with a 1-2-3 inning Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League and will now move on to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but it sounds like the Dodgers have no intention of rushing him back. Granted, there are still five-and-a-half weeks left in the 2023 regular season and the outlook could change if he continues to pitch well on the farm. The veteran reliever required surgery in November of 2022 to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder.