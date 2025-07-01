Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Facing hitters Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Treinen (forearm) will face live at-bats Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Treinen will throw to live hitters for the first time in his recovery from a right forearm sprain, which has sidelined him since mid-April. The right-hander is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list, and Wednesday's session will be a major step in determining if he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Continues to progress toward return•
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Throws bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Plays catch Friday•
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Set to resume throwing•
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Still shut down from throwing•