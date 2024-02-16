Treinen (shoulder) is trending toward being on the active roster for the team's March 20-21 series versus the Padres in South Korea, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen made just five appearances in 2022 due to right shoulder surgery and had only three rehab outings in 2023. However, he's made progress since then and is evidently throwing without restrictions this spring. Treinen was one of the best relievers in baseball prior to his surgery, but he'll need to show his stuff is all the way back before the Dodgers trust him in high-leverage spots again.